 12/20/2019

Congress Approves Public Health Research Funds For Gun Violence Studies

This week, a Congressional budget deal approved $25 million in funding for gun violence research at the Centers for Disease Control and National Institutes of Health. For years, a 1996 policy known as the Dickey Amendment had been added to annual appropriations bills to largely block federal funding of gun violence research, especially studies coming through the CDC and NIH. The amendment said that “none of the funds made available for injury prevention and control at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention may be used to advocate or promote gun control.” The new $25 million in funding is the first major push back against that policy. 

Maggie Koerth, senior science writer at FiveThirtyEight, joins Ira to talk about that news and other stories from the week in science, including the surprisingly active seismic life of Mars, and a DNA treasure trove found trapped in an ancient piece of birch pitch chewing gum, which allowed researchers to profile a woman who lived in what is now Denmark some 5,700 years ago.

Maggie Koerth

Maggie Koerth is a senior science reporter with FiveThirtyEight.com. She’s based in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

