Can We Predict Urban Gun Homicides?

According to CDC data, more than 13,000 people die from gun homicides every year—and most of them are people of color who live in urban areas. Many of them are children.

Public health researchers often compare gun deaths to other public health problems like HIV, cigarette smoking, and opioid overdoses, and they study firearms with similar approaches. But as scientists seek to understand the causes and solutions for gun deaths, can we also learn to predict them…and even intervene before they happen?

[What we do—and mostly don’t—know about guns.]

Desmond Patton, a social work researcher at Columbia University, is studying how social media conversations among Chicago youth who are grieving losses in their communities seem to predict retaliatory gun violence. And Andrew Papachristos, a sociologist at Northwestern University, says knowing gunshot victims can reliably increase your risk of becoming one. They explain the patterns in the data, and what implications their work may have for potential interventions.