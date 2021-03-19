 03/19/2021

The Rainbow Connection—To Physics

16:56 minutes

Can’t get enough rainbows? See photos and videos of double rainbows, moonbows, cloudbows, and more in a Science Friday article!

a clear blue sky with some small cloud coverage. arching across the center of the sky is a bright double rainbow
Steven Businger saw this double rainbow outside his home in Hawaii in the morning on March 17, 2021, the day of the Science Friday recording. Credit: Steven Businger

You may have seen a double rainbow, but did you know there are moonbows at night, and even white rainbows? And did you know, if we stood next together to watch a rainbow, the colors we see are coming from two different sets of droplets in a rain shower? That means each of us have our own unique rainbow. This all has to do with the optics, physics, and atmospheric science, which Steven Businger studies at the University of Hawaii Mānoa.

Rainbows have captured many people’s attention (including Ira’s! Check out the cover of his book featuring rainbow science below). There is equally fascinating physics responsible for those multicolor beams, which Businger describes in a recent study published in Bulletin of the American Meteorological Society. Businger talks about the science behind rainbows, and discusses why Hawaii might be the rainbow capital of the world. 

a vintage book cover of a man with a moustache and propped up on an apple. on the cover is a rainbow above him with the title "rainbows: curve balls and other wonders of the natural world explained"
Ira’s a pretty big fan of rainbows, too. Here’s his very own book exploring rainbows and other natural phenomena. Credit: Ira Flatow

Further Reading

Find out what’s happening on Science Friday…on Thursday. Subscribe to our preview newsletter.

Segment Guests

Steven Businger

Steven Businger is a professor of Atmospheric Sciences at the University of Hawaii at Manoa in Honolulu, Hawaii.

More From Guest

Segment Transcript

The transcript for this segment is being processed. It will be posted within one week after the episode airs.

Meet the Producers and Host

About Alexa Lim

Alexa Lim is a senior producer for Science Friday. Her favorite stories involve space, sound, and strange animal discoveries.

About Diana Montano

Diana Montano is the Events Producer at Science Friday, where she crafts live events to delight and engage audiences in the world of science.

About Lauren J. Young

Lauren J. Young is Science Friday’s digital producer. When she’s not shelving books as a library assistant, she’s adding to her impressive Pez dispenser collection.

About Ira Flatow

Ira Flatow is the host and executive producer of Science FridayHis green thumb has revived many an office plant at death’s door.

Explore More