Help Us Weigh Galaxies!

This is part of our collaboration with Zooniverse and the Space Warps research team to identify brand new gravitational lenses. Want to hunt for gravitational lenses and contribute to scientific discovery? Go to spacewarps.org to help astronomers identify these special gravitational mirages!

Science Friday is partnering with citizen science platform Zooniverse to help a team of astrophysicists identify galaxies showing an astronomical phenomenon known as gravitational lensing.

Gravitational lensing occurs when the light coming from a galaxy, quasar, or other bright object is bent and distorted by a massive object in front of it, giving the light the appearance of passing through a “lens,” like how an image appears through a magnifying glass. These lenses are rare, but incredibly neat.



The light distortion caused by a massive object provides a zoomed-in view of the galaxy or quasar behind it. The amount that the massive object in the foreground bends the light of the object behind it can provide a measure of its mass. Gravitational displacement—how much space and time is bent by gravity—is proportional to an object’s mass, according to Einstein’s theory of general relativity. The bigger the lens, the more massive the object that is doing the lensing.

So, a gravitational lens essentially allows us to weigh a galaxy. Pretty cool, right? But, we need your help to find more lenses! With the aid of the citizen science website Zooniverse, everyone can take part in this real, cutting-edge area of research. You can help contribute to making a real discovery!

Why is this a citizen science project? Well, humans are much better at identifying gravitational lenses than computers are. With extremely minimal training, we’re more accurate and can process more images than a computer can. Plus, anyone can participate in learning more about space and advance exciting scientific research in a tangible way. So, share this with as many friends as you can!

The hunt is starting this Friday, April 27th. On the following Friday, May 4th, Science Friday will do a wrap-up with Space Warps’ principal investigators on-air, who will reveal some of the discoveries team SciFri found!