The hills and deserts of the southwest have been putting on quite a show this spring—a superbloom that’s better than some areas have seen in generations. Science Friday producer Christopher Intagliata headed down to Walker Canyon in Lake Elsinore, California, to check it out. There, the flowers are putting on such a show that there have been traffic jams, freeway closures, and swarms of frenzied flower seekers trampling through the orange poppy fields—a situation the city has called an “a-poppy-lypse.” In this story, we take a look at why these spectacular superblooms aren’t an annual occurrence.

Never witnessed a superbloom? Visitors to Walker Canyon, California try to describe what they’re seeing. Alternatively, you can see the superbloom for yourself in some photos below. And if you’re interested in going out to see wildflowers this season, the Theodore Payne Wildflower Hotline is a good guide.

Walker Canyon, California

Joshua Tree National Park, California

Palm Springs, California

Thanks to Kristal Watrous of UC Riverside and Joshua Der of Cal State University Fullerton for their help identifying the wildflowers.