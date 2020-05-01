The coronavirus epidemic has certainly caused many humans to change behavior, like increasing handwashing and decreasing physical contact to slow the spread of the novel virus. That sort of defensive behavioral change isn’t unique to people, however.

New research published this week in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences indicates that honey bees infected with a virus may alter their behavior in ways that slow the spread of the infection. At the same time, infection with the virus may help the bees sneak into neighboring hives, potentially spreading the virus to new hosts.



The researchers deliberately infected experimental hives with low levels of the Israeli Acute Paralysis Virus (IAPV). Each bee in the observation hive was tagged with a tiny bar code, allowing a computer algorithm to track the movement and behavior of individual bees within the hive. While infected bees seem just as active as healthy bees, they appear less likely to share food with other bees within the hive via a mouth-to-mouth sharing behavior called trophallaxis. That behavioral change could help slow the spread of infection within the hive.

When infected bees were placed at the entrance to neighboring hives, the guard bees there challenged the intruders as normal—but then allowed the infected bees access to the hive twice as often as uninfected foreign bees. The researchers believe that the infection changes the blend of chemicals on the surface of the bee to somehow make it smell more acceptable to the guards. Increased access to neighboring hives could allow infections to spread more easily from hive to hive.

Adam Dolezal, an assistant professor of entomology at the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign and one of the authors of the study, describes the research, and the evolutionary arms race that may be taking place between the bees and the virus.

Find out what’s happening on Science Friday…on Thursday. Subscribe to our preview newsletter. Leave this field empty if you're human: