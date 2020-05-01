 05/01/2020

A Viral Battle In The Honey Bee Hive

12:05 minutes

a colony of honey bees on a honeycomb. all the bees have little barcodes on their backs
Individually coded honey bee workers and queen interact inside monitored colony. Credit: Adam G. Dolezal

The coronavirus epidemic has certainly caused many humans to change behavior, like increasing handwashing and decreasing physical contact to slow the spread of the novel virus. That sort of defensive behavioral change isn’t unique to people, however. 

New research published this week in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences indicates that honey bees infected with a virus may alter their behavior in ways that slow the spread of the infection. At the same time, infection with the virus may help the bees sneak into neighboring hives, potentially spreading the virus to new hosts.

The researchers deliberately infected experimental hives with low levels of the Israeli Acute Paralysis Virus (IAPV). Each bee in the observation hive was tagged with a tiny bar code, allowing a computer algorithm to track the movement and behavior of individual bees within the hive. While infected bees seem just as active as healthy bees, they appear less likely to share food with other bees within the hive via a mouth-to-mouth sharing behavior called trophallaxis. That behavioral change could help slow the spread of infection within the hive.

black and white photo of honey bees. they all have little square barcodes on their backs
Individually coded honey bee workers, recorded in infrared light, interact within a monitored colony. Credit: Beryl M. Jones

When infected bees were placed at the entrance to neighboring hives, the guard bees there challenged the intruders as normal—but then allowed the infected bees access to the hive twice as often as uninfected foreign bees. The researchers believe that the infection changes the blend of chemicals on the surface of the bee to somehow make it smell more acceptable to the guards. Increased access to neighboring hives could allow infections to spread more easily from hive to hive. 

Adam Dolezal, an assistant professor of entomology at the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign and one of the authors of the study, describes the research, and the evolutionary arms race that may be taking place between the bees and the virus.

a honey bee with a square barcode on its back on an orange flower
An individually coded honey bee worker forages on a flower. Credit: Tim Gernat

Find out what’s happening on Science Friday…on Thursday. Subscribe to our preview newsletter.

Donate To Science Friday

Invest in quality science journalism by making a donation to Science Friday.

Donate

Segment Guests

Adam Dolezal

Adam Dolezal is an assistant professor in the Department of Entomology at the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign in Urbana, Illinois.

More From Guest

Meet the Producer

About Charles Bergquist

As Science Friday’s director, Charles Bergquist channels the chaos of a live production studio into something sounding like a radio program. Favorite topics include planetary sciences, chemistry, materials, and shiny things with blinking lights.

Explore More

Bumblebee Barf? Yaaas Queen!

Bumblebees are one of our most important native pollinators. To learn more about them, researchers study their vomit.

Watch Video

Invasion of the Zombees: A Bee Horror Film

Up and down the West coast of the U.S., bees are leaving their hives, flying around at night and then suddenly dropping dead - Learn why!

Watch Video