How A ‘Zombie Gene’ Helped Elephants Evolve Protection From Cancer

Cancer happens when a cell picks up a mutation that causes it grow and divide out of control. Statistically, you would think then that larger-bodied organisms would have more cells and therefore more opportunities for mutation—increasing the risk of cancer. But for some bigger animals, this idea doesn’t hold true. This conundrum was first observed by epidemiologist Richard Peto and has become known as Peto’s Paradox.

The elephant is one animal that falls under this paradox and has a lower cancer risk despite its large size. Scientists investigated the elephant genome to try to understand why this might happen—and identified a “zombie” gene, which is dormant in most mammals, but in elephants identifies and kills cells with damaged DNA. Their results were published this week in the journal Cell Reports. Geneticist Juan Manuel Vazquez, an author on that study, discusses how elephants evolved an anti-cancer gene and what this might mean for treatments for cancer.