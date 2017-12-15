How Can Math Make Your Holidays Merrier?
16:44 minutes
16:44 minutes
Stumped on how to wrap an oddly shaped gift? Trying to figure out how to create the perfect Secret Santa game? Need to weigh the cost/benefit analysis of giving a present to that distantly-related aunt? Math is here to help make your holidays merrier.
[Read an excerpt from The Indisputable Existence of Santa Claus.]
Mathematician Hannah Fry joins us to talk about how to view the holidays—and the world—from a mathematical angle. And in The Indisputable Existence of Santa Claus, she and co-author Thomas Oléron Evans share their tips on how to have a geometrically superior holiday season.
Hannah Fry, Ph.D., is a lecturer in the Mathematics of Cities at the Centre for Advanced Spatial Analysis at UCL, and is co-author of The Indisputable Existence of Santa Claus (The Overlook Press).
Alexa Lim is a producer for Science Friday. Her favorite stories involve space, sound, and strange animal discoveries.