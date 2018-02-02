How China Is Reinventing Its Energy Economy

China is the world’s biggest carbon polluter, emitting about twice as much CO 2 as the United States. Much of that carbon comes from coal, which still constitutes about 70 percent of China’s energy mix. But that dirty fuel has led to notoriously bad air quality in China’s cities.

So, the country has begun shutting down urban coal plants, and investing heavily in carbon-free alternatives, such as wind, nuclear and solar—like this “floatovoltaic” solar farm on the site of a former coal mine.

As the country becomes more wealthy, car culture is taking off too, and Chinese leaders are betting heavily on electric vehicles to improve air quality, and dominate a growing global market.

[Thanks to air pollution, urban life isn’t a walk in the park.]

“From the pollution perspective, if the Chinese are going to fall in love with cars, they really need to fall in love with electric cars to support their environmental goals,” says Fred Beach, assistant director of energy policy at the University of Texas at Austin’s Energy Institute. “And two, if the world falls in love with them, who better to build them?”

In this segment, Ira talks with Beach and Princeton University’s Denise Mauzerall about China’s growing energy needs, and how its leaders are reinventing the country’s energy economy.

Correction: Denise Mauzerall wanted to correct a figure she quoted during the segment. She says according to the Department of Energy, 374,000 people work in solar and 160,000 in coal, so solar electricity generation employs twice as many people as coal power.