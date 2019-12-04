How Citizen Science Can Speed Up Alzheimer’s Research

On Saturday, April 13, from 1:30 – 3:30pm ET, citizens scientists from all over will work together to complete an entire year’s research in just one hour. Learn more about the Stall Catchers Megathon, and sign up!

Patients with Alzheimer’s disease can experience decreased blood flow in their brains caused by white blood cells sticking to blood vessels that can cause a block. Researchers at Cornell University have found that these stalls can happen in even the tiniest blood vessels, the capillaries. And these tiny blocks can add up to bigger downstream effects. The stalls can reduce blood flow in the brain by 30 percent.

Understanding these capillary blocks could help find new Alzheimer’s treatments—and to do that, the researchers have to look through hundreds of thousands of images of blocked capillaries. Now, you can help. Physicist Chris Shaffer, who is on the Cornell University team, teamed up with Pietro Michelucci to develop a citizen science game called Stall Catchers that uses the power of the crowd to help identify these stalls. They talk about how Stall Catchers can help with their data—and the one-day megathon when you can participate.

Explore More Citizen Science Projects

Citizen science doesn’t end on Saturday—anyone can participate in science, anywhere, at any time! Here are just a handful of other projects you can try, on a computer, while you’re out on a hike, in your own backyard, or in your favorite quiet place. Have fun!

Find (And Thwart) Mosquito Habitats

GLOBE Observer

With spring comes mosquitoes. Learn to identify and map the locations of mosquito breeding sites and ditch container habitats so that mosquito larvae don’t develop into adult disease vectors. Anyone in the world can participate, and you can even explore the latest data using Google Earth.



Help Map The Moon

Moon Mappers

Help scientists better understand the lunar surface by identifying, measuring, and classifying images of craters on the moon. Moon not exotic enough for you? Give Mars or Mercury or an asteroid a try!

Take A Stream Selfie

Stream Selfie

Stream Selfie connects you with thousands of other citizen scientists to paint a picture of streams across America. Simply go outside, find your local stream, and snap a pic, and share it.

Hunt For Muons

Muon Hunters

Help astronomers to find elusive muons disguised as gamma rays by searching through and clicking rings in sensor images taken by the VERITAS telescope array.

Photograph Your Six-Legged Roommates

Never Home Alone

Contribute to a global survey of the arthropods in homes around the world by photographing insects and other animals in your home—you may even help discover a new species!

Find A Little Peace And Quiet

Silent Earth

The “Silent Earth” project asks you to identify and map the quietest places around the world using you smartphone to help build a global map of quiet.

Citizen Science Day and many of these projects are powered by SciCatcher. Want to join in? Find a citizen or community science project near to you with the SciStarter Project Finder.

Further Reading: