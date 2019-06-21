 06/21/2019

How Climate Change Threatens Pikas

12:27 minutes

Credit: Jere Folgert

Pikas—those cute little animals that look like rodents but are actually more closely related to rabbits—used to roam high mountain habitats across the West. But global warming is pushing temperatures up in their high mountain habitats, and pikas are now confined to a few areas. And thanks to those warmer temperatures, which are threatening the pikas’ way of life, they may be in danger of disappearing—potentially as early as the end of the century.

In this segment, recorded as part of Science Friday’s live show at the Chautauqua Auditorium in Boulder, Colorado, Ira speaks with Chris Ray, a population biologist at the University of Colorado in Boulder. Ray is tagging and tracking the pikas to investigate how closely their fate is tied to climate change—and whether there’s a way to save them before it’s too late.

small round pika with giant ears perched alone on a rock
A adult pika. Credit: Neal Zaun
two pikas standing on their hind legs on a rock batting each other with their arms
Two pikas boxing. Credit: Dick Orleans
Researchers measuring a pika’s foot. Credit: Max Plichta and Diamond Nwaeze
straight-on shot of a pika mid-leap running through golden grass with a mouthful of flowers and hay
A pika bringing home the hay. Credit: Neal Zaun

Further Reading:

  • Learn more about what the “impossibly cute” pika’s survival can teach humans about our own future.
  • Curious about pika’s flower preferences? Here’s a video.
  • Listen to pikas’ calls.

Segment Guests

Chris Ray

Chris Ray is a research associate in the Institute of Alpine and Arctic Research and the Department of Ecology and Evolutionary Biology at the University of Colorado, Boulder in Boulder, Colorado.

More From Guest

Meet the Producer

About Christopher Intagliata

Christopher Intagliata is Science Friday’s senior producer. He once served as a prop in an optical illusion and speaks passable Ira Flatowese.

