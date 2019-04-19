 04/19/2019

How Is Your Data Used When You Turn In Your Census?

17:15 minutes

census form on top of american flag. form says 'united states census 2020. use a blue or black pen. start here.'
Credit: Shutterstock

Next year, the United States Census Bureau will send out its 10-year census to collect demographic data on every person in the country. That survey happens once a decade and asks a handful of questions, but the agency also sends out the yearly American Community Survey, or ACS, which is an ongoing survey that collects more detailed data on smaller populations. How is your data used once you turn in your survey

Demographer Catherine Fitch talks about how the information surveys are used for research and policies, why certain questions appear on the forms, and new ways that the census is trying to survey the country.

Further Reading

Segment Guests

Catherine Fitch

Catherine Fitch is the Associate Director of the Institute for Social Research and Data, and Innovation Co-Director at the Minnesota Research Data Center, at the University of Minnesota in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Meet the Producers and Host

About Alexa Lim

Alexa Lim is a producer for Science Friday. Her favorite stories involve space, sound, and strange animal discoveries.

About Ira Flatow

Ira Flatow is the host and executive producer of Science Friday. His green thumb has revived many an office plant at death’s door.

