 07/06/2018

In The Distant Past, A Massive Space Collision

12:16 minutes

two blue spheres each with rings, both resembling the planet uranus
A 2004 infrared composite image of the two hemispheres of Uranus obtained with Keck Telescope adaptive optics. Credit: Lawrence Sromovsky, University of Wisconsin-Madison/W.W. Keck Observatory.

The icy planet Uranus is an odd place. It spins on an axis almost perpendicular to its orbit, with one pole pointed straight at the sun for much of the year. It’s also colder than expected and has an unusually-shaped magnetic field. One theory for how Uranus became such an oddball in our space neighborhood involves a massive impact strong enough to tip a young planet onto its side.

[Shine brightly, little neutron star.]

In research published this week in the Astrophysical Journal, a group of researchers ran the numbers on such a collision and simulated what the results might be if a planet one, two, or three times the size of the Earth were to strike Uranus in the early days of our solar system. Jacob Kegerreis, one of the authors of the report, joins the program to talk about the research and what it might tell us about planetary formation elsewhere in the universe.

View a simulation of the collision below.

an bright orange yellow blob resembling uranus with a purple tail end
The collision with Uranus of a massive object twice the size of Earth that caused the planet’s unusual spin, from a high-resolution simulation using over ten million particles, coloured by their internal energy. Credit: Jacob Kegerreis/Durham University

Segment Guests

Jacob Kegerreis

Jacob Kegerreis is a researcher in the Institute for Computational Cosmology and the Department of Physics at Durham University in Durham, UK.

More From Guest

Meet the Producer

About Charles Bergquist

As Science Friday’s director, Charles Bergquist channels the chaos of a live production studio into something sounding like a radio program. Favorite topics include planetary sciences, chemistry, materials, and shiny things with blinking lights.

Explore More

