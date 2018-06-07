The icy planet Uranus is an odd place. It spins on an axis almost perpendicular to its orbit, with one pole pointed straight at the sun for much of the year. It’s also colder than expected and has an unusually-shaped magnetic field. One theory for how Uranus became such an oddball in our space neighborhood involves a massive impact strong enough to tip a young planet onto its side.

In research published this week in the Astrophysical Journal, a group of researchers ran the numbers on such a collision and simulated what the results might be if a planet one, two, or three times the size of the Earth were to strike Uranus in the early days of our solar system. Jacob Kegerreis, one of the authors of the report, joins the program to talk about the research and what it might tell us about planetary formation elsewhere in the universe.

View a simulation of the collision below.