How Much Worse Can The Measles Outbreak Get?

Back in 1963, before the development of the measles, mumps, and rubella (MMR) vaccine, there were 4 million cases of measles every year. It took nearly four decades, but by 2000, enough people had become vaccinated that the measles virus was eliminated in the U.S.

But since then, the ranks of unvaccinated people have grown, and the measles virus has been reintroduced into the U.S. This week, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) officials report over 600 cases of measles across 22 states. That number may seem small compared to previous decades, but it also should be noted that one in every thousand cases will develop a fatal complication of encephalitis, or a swelling of the brain. Some medical professionals say that it is likely that sooner or later, for the first time in 20 years, someone in the U.S. will die from this disease.

Dr. Saad Omer, professor of Global Health, Epidemiology, and Pediatrics at Emory University joins Ira to answer questions about the current outbreak, including how much worse conditions could get.

