The Science Behind Kilauea’s 30-Year Eruption

Hawaii’s Kilauea volcano—located on the Big Island—has been continuously erupting for the past 30 years. But on May 3, magma began spewing through fissures in the Puna district, forcing nearly 2,000 residents to flee. Reporter Ku`uwehi Hiraishi of Hawaii Public Radio spoke to residents in the area of these 15 fissures and describes what type of evacuation efforts have been happening on the ground.

The current eruption of Kilauea does not follow the typical pattern of the last 30 years. Volcanologist Michael Poland of the USGS explains how the flow of magma from this volcano works, how the current eruption differs from the norm, and how scientists are working to forecast future volcanic activity.

Credit: USGS