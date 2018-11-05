 05/11/2018

The Science Behind Kilauea’s 30-Year Eruption

16:18 minutes

person with gas mask carefully samples lava
Geologists collect samples of spatter from lava flow to determine what’s happening inside Kīlauea Volcano. Credit: USGS

Hawaii’s Kilauea volcano—located on the Big Island—has been continuously erupting for the past 30 years. But on May 3, magma began spewing through fissures in the Puna district, forcing nearly 2,000 residents to flee. Reporter Ku`uwehi Hiraishi of Hawaii Public Radio spoke to residents in the area of these 15 fissures and describes what type of evacuation efforts have been happening on the ground.

The current eruption of Kilauea does not follow the typical pattern of the last 30 years. Volcanologist Michael Poland of the USGS explains how the flow of magma from this volcano works, how the current eruption differs from the norm, and how scientists are working to forecast future volcanic activity.

a short wall of lava consumes a street
A lava flow moves on Makamae Street in Leilani Estates. Credit: USGS
thick smoke emerging from mountain
A reddish-brown ash plume from Kīlauea occurred after a magnitude 6.9 earthquake shook the Big Island of Hawai‘i. Credit: USGS

Credit: USGS

Segment Guests

Ku`uwehi Hiraishi

Ku`uwehi Hiraishi is a reporter for Hawaii Public Radio in Honolulu, Hawaii.

Michael Poland

Michael Poland is Deputy Scientist-in-Charge at the Yellowstone Volcano Observatory, part of the USGS Volcano Hazards Program in Vancouver, Washington.

