How The Microbiome Can Affect Cancer Treatments

Scientists are starting to understand that our microbiome—the bacteria in our gut—has a far-reaching effect way beyond our stomachs. These millions of unseen microbes can also affect our mood and physical health. Researchers are investigating how this mix of microbes interacts with one of the most complicated diseases—cancer—and what this might mean for treatments.

Reporting in the journal Science, a group of researchers looked at how the microbiome affected treatments in melanoma patients. Researcher Jennifer Wargo, an author on the study, discusses how the interaction of cancer treatments and the microbiome could influence the development of future cancer immunotherapies.