 04/28/2023

Recasting The Climate Movement In ‘How To Blow Up A Pipeline’

5:32 minutes

Climate activism is getting the big screen treatment this spring, with the new film “How to Blow Up a Pipeline.” This action-packed heist film follows a group of young climate activists, disillusioned by the slow pace of climate action, who decide to take drastic action in the name of the climate. What follows is a tense ‘will they-won’t they’ story set in Texas oil country. 

The name of this movie comes from a 2021 nonfiction book by Andreas Malm. That book is a manifesto that argues that property damage and sabotage is the only way forward for climate activism. The movie features characters who struggle with this question, and whether there’s a different way to accomplish their climate goals. 

Guest host Kathleen Davis speaks with Ariela Barer, who co-wrote, produced, and acted in the film. They chat about bringing this complicated topic to the big screen, and creating characters reflective of the real-life climate movement.

Segment Guests

Ariela Barer

Ariela Barer is an actor, screenwriter, and producer of “How to Blow Up a Pipeline.” She’s based in New York, New York.

More From Guest

Segment Transcript

The transcript of this segment is being processed. It will be available within one week after the show airs.

Meet the Producers and Host

About Shoshannah Buxbaum

Shoshannah Buxbaum is a producer for Science Friday. She’s particularly drawn to stories about health, psychology, and the environment. She’s a proud New Jersey native and will happily share her opinions on why the state is deserving of a little more love.

About Kathleen Davis

Kathleen Davis is a producer at Science Friday, which means she spends the week brainstorming, researching, and writing, typically in that order. She’s a big fan of stories related to strange animal facts and dystopian technology.

Explore More

This Video Game Prioritizes Restoring An Ecosystem Over Profits

In Terra Nil, a “reverse city-builder,” your goal is to restore a barren wasteland into a thriving ecosystem.

Read More

Why Climate Activists Are Turning To Drastic Measures

To express their urgency, climate activists are increasingly turning to more disruptive acts of civil disobedience.

Read More