Can Genetic Engineering Help Humans Live In Space?
17:33 minutes
17:33 minutes
The next ambitious goal for space flight is to send a human to Mars. After decades of sending space probes and rovers, there are now actual plans for human voyages. Elon Musk says the deadline for Space X’s Mars Mission may be as early as 2024.
This raises big questions, both about how to survive the trip, and then inhabit a world hostile to humans. In his new book, The Next 500 Years: Engineering Life to Reach New Worlds, geneticist Christopher Mason says the biggest technical challenges could be met by genetically engineering humans to survive long-term space living.
He is joined by astronaut Scott Kelly, who spent one year in space, to talk about how we might genetically engineer ourselves, and the effects that space flight has on the body.
Read an excerpt from The Next 500 Years about whether genetically engineering “chloroplast skin” could give humans the energy needed to survive in space longer.
Christopher Mason is the author of The Next 500 Years: Engineering Life to Reach New Worlds (The MIT Press, 2021) and a professor of Physiology and Biophysics at Weill Cornell Medicine in New York, New York.
Scott Kelly is a NASA astronaut and Expedition 43 flight engineer based at the International Space Station.
The transcript for this segment is being processed. It will be posted within one week after the episode airs.
Alexa Lim is a senior producer for Science Friday. Her favorite stories involve space, sound, and strange animal discoveries.
Ira Flatow is the host and executive producer of Science Friday. His green thumb has revived many an office plant at death’s door.