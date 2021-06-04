 06/04/2021

Can Genetic Engineering Help Humans Live In Space?

17:33 minutes

a white bald man in a black shirt and cargo pants floats in zero gravity inside a space craft that looks out over the earth
NASA astronaut Scott Kelly pictured in the Cupola of the International Space Station in 2010. Credit: NASA Johnson/Flickr/CC BY-NC 2.0

The next ambitious goal for space flight is to send a human to Mars. After decades of sending space probes and rovers, there are now actual plans for human voyages. Elon Musk says the deadline for Space X’s Mars Mission may be as early as 2024.   

This raises big questions, both about how to survive the trip, and then inhabit a world hostile to humans. In his new book, The Next 500 Years: Engineering Life to Reach New Worlds, geneticist Christopher Mason says the biggest technical challenges could be met by genetically engineering humans to survive long-term space living. 

He is joined by astronaut Scott Kelly, who spent one year in space, to talk about how we might genetically engineer ourselves, and the effects that space flight has on the body. 

Read an excerpt from The Next 500 Years about whether genetically engineering “chloroplast skin” could give humans the energy needed to survive in space longer.

Segment Guests

Christopher Mason

Christopher Mason is the author of The Next 500 Years: Engineering Life to Reach New Worlds (The MIT Press, 2021) and a professor of Physiology and Biophysics at Weill Cornell Medicine in New York, New York.

Scott Kelly

Scott Kelly is a NASA astronaut and Expedition 43 flight engineer based at the International Space Station.

