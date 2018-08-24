Hurricane Lane Aims For The Hawaiian Islands

In the United States, you may think of “hurricane season” mostly in reference to tropical weather in the Atlantic, the Caribbean, and the Gulf of Mexico. Hurricanes, however, can also form in the Pacific—and this week, a combination of unusual weather conditions and bad luck have set a powerful Pacific storm on a collision course with the Hawaiian islands. Hurricane Lane is bringing strong winds and heavy rains to the Aloha State.

Rachel Feltman, science editor at Popular Science, joins Ira to talk about the unusual storm, and other stories from the week in science—including research into converting blood to Type O, the changing energy policies of the US, and the tale of an ancient woman with two very different parents.