Hurricane Watch And An Ocean Arrival

12:20 minutes

close up shot of blue-ish, green-ish, black-ish ocean waves with some white foam emerging from the choppy water
Credit: Pixabay

a stylized version of the earth with cloudsThis story is part of Degrees Of Change, a series that explores the problem of climate change and how we as a planet are adapting to it. Tell us how you or your community are responding to climate change here.

All eyes are on the Atlantic this week as Hurricane Dorian makes its way towards Florida. While Puerto Rico was spared the brunt of the storm, the hurricane still comes at a time when both Florida and Puerto Rico are especially vulnerable to storms. Rebecca Leber, climate and environment reporter at Mother Jones, joins Ira to discuss why—and the contributions a changing climate has to storms such as Dorian.

They’ll also talk about other climate stories from recent days, including statements from presidential candidates regarding their climate policy plans, the sailboat arrival of climate activist Greta Thunberg in New York, and a federal rule change that would loosen restrictions on methane gas emissions.

Further Reading:

Sign up for Degrees Of Change, and stay on top of today's most important climate stories.

Segment Guests

Rebecca Leber

Rebecca Leber is a Climate and Environment Reporter for Mother Jones in Washington, D.C..

More From Guest

Meet the Producers and Host

About Charles Bergquist

As Science Friday’s director, Charles Bergquist channels the chaos of a live production studio into something sounding like a radio program. Favorite topics include planetary sciences, chemistry, materials, and shiny things with blinking lights.

About Ira Flatow

Ira Flatow is the host and executive producer of Science FridayHis green thumb has revived many an office plant at death’s door.

Explore More

Retooling The Tourism Industry Under A Changing Climate

From the ski slopes to casinos, how climate change is affecting the tourism industry in Lake Tahoe and other recreation communities.

Read More

Eating Smarter In A Warming World

Our eating habits produce a quarter of the world’s greenhouse gas emissions—but scientists are finding smarter ways to grow and distribute our food.

Read More