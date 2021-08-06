 08/06/2021

How Imperfect Data Leads Us Astray

Datasets are increasingly shaping important decisions, from where companies target their advertising, to how governments allocate resources. But what happens when the data they rely on is wrong or incomplete?

Ira talks to technologist Kasia Chmielinski, as they test drive an algorithm that predicts a person’s race or ethnicity based on just a few details, like their name and zip code, the Bayseian Improved Surname Geocoding algorithm (BISG). You can check out one of the models they used here. The BISG is frequently used by government agencies and corporations alike to fill in missing race and ethnicity data—except it often guesses wrong, with potentially far-reaching effects.

Segment Guests

Kasia Chmielinski

Kasia Chmielinski is a technologist and affiliate at the Berkman Klein Center of Harvard University in Jersey City, New Jersey.

Meet the Producers and Host

About Elah Feder

Elah Feder is a senior producer for podcasts at Science Friday. She produces the Science Diction podcast, and co-hosted and produced the Undiscovered podcast.

About Harriet Bailey

Harriet Bailey is a science producer and director with works on the BBC, National Geographic, Discovery Channel, Al Jazeera, PBS, and more.

About Ira Flatow

Ira Flatow is the host and executive producer of Science FridayHis green thumb has revived many an office plant at death’s door.

