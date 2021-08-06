August 6, 2021

Epidemiologist Dr. Céline Gounder untangles rapidly changing pandemic updates. Plus, a plan to replace an aging oil pipeline spurs heated debates over safety, amid a worsening drought. And, looking ahead to CRISPR-based therapies for genetic diseases.

Wait, Am I Going To Need A Booster Shot?

Epidemiologist Dr. Céline Gounder untangles rapidly changing pandemic updates.

