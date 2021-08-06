August 6, 2021

featured segment
Wait, Am I Going To Need A Booster Shot?
Epidemiologist Dr. Céline Gounder untangles rapidly changing pandemic updates.
12:03
President Biden’s Infrastructure Bill Sees The End Of The Road
The nearly 2,000 page bill covers infrastructure improvements that include funding for projects that would build up the country’s climate change resilience.
16:39
Local Communities Spar Over Minnesota Oil Pipeline
A plan to replace aging oil infrastructure is nearly complete. Here’s why tribal nations and other Minnesota residents are still divided over its risks and benefits.
12:00
How Imperfect Data Leads Us Astray
If we make decisions based on data, what happens when the data is wrong?
17:22
CRISPR Stops Rare Genetic Disease In New Human Trial
Gene-editing technique CRISPR may deliver new treatments for genetic diseases—and it’s already being tested on patients.
4:06
Latinos In The West Are Twice As Likely To Be Affected By Wildfires
“Climate does not discriminate, but our housing crisis has.”
13:14
Consider The Nocturnal, Whiskered Oilbird
A deep dive into a bird that’s “wrong in every way,” according to a researcher who loves them.
17:17
