 08/03/2018

In Physics, Beauty May Be Overrated

22:08 minutes

abstract drawing of particle trajectory
Credit: starsandspirals/flickr/CC BY-NC-SA 2.0

For decades, physicists trying to uncover the large and small structures of the universe have been coming up empty—no evidence of supersymmetry at the Large Hadron Collider, no dark matter particles, no new evidence explaining dark energy. That’s the main conundrum in theoretical physicist Sabine Hossenfelder’s book, Lost in Math: How Beauty Leads Physics Astray. “For more than thirty years now, we have not been able to improve the foundations of physics,” she writes.

Hossenfelder, a fellow at Germany’s Frankfurt Institute for Advanced Studies, has one explanation for the standstill: The simple, elegant, and mathematically beautiful equations that gave us these theories are distracting physicists from messier math that may better explain the universe. She talks with Ira about the problems facing physics, and where new ideas could come from. You can read an excerpt from her book here. 

And we wanted to know what you had to say about the future of physics, as well. Here’s what you had to say:

Support great science journalism!

Segment Guests

Sabine Hossenfelder

Sabine Hossenfelder is a research fellow at the Frankfurt Institute For Advanced Studies and author of Lost In Math: How Beauty Leads Physics Astray (Basic Books, 2018). She’s based in Frankfurt, Germany.

More From Guest

Meet the Producer

About Christie Taylor

Christie Taylor is an associate producer for Science Friday. Her day involves diligent research, too many phone calls for an introvert, and asking scientists if they happen to have an audio recording of their research findings.

Explore More

Read ‘A Brief History of Time’ With The SciFri Book Club!

This summer, we’re remembering the late Stephen Hawking and diving into his landmark work on black holes, the Big Bang, and the nature of the universe.

Read More

Physics On The Edge

There's a lot we still don't know about matter, time, and the contents of the universe. Why that's a challenge...and a thrill for physicists.

Read More