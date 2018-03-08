In Physics, Beauty May Be Overrated

For decades, physicists trying to uncover the large and small structures of the universe have been coming up empty—no evidence of supersymmetry at the Large Hadron Collider, no dark matter particles, no new evidence explaining dark energy. That’s the main conundrum in theoretical physicist Sabine Hossenfelder’s book, Lost in Math: How Beauty Leads Physics Astray. “For more than thirty years now, we have not been able to improve the foundations of physics,” she writes.

Hossenfelder, a fellow at Germany’s Frankfurt Institute for Advanced Studies, has one explanation for the standstill: The simple, elegant, and mathematically beautiful equations that gave us these theories are distracting physicists from messier math that may better explain the universe. She talks with Ira about the problems facing physics, and where new ideas could come from. You can read an excerpt from her book here.

And we wanted to know what you had to say about the future of physics, as well. Here’s what you had to say:

Yes, physics is stuck because Quantum Mechanics is just math to predict observables, not science to understand reality. Ditch quantum weirdness and study physical things. — Mark Hollifield (@4915Mark) August 1, 2018