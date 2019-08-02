When President Trump announced his goal of ending HIV transmissions in the U.S. by 2030 in Tuesday’s State of the Union address, he got a standing ovation. But his statement also raised eyebrows. AIDS activists noted that the President disbanded his HIV/AIDS advisory council not long after taking office.

It was one of a few moments in Tuesday’s speech when the President touched on science and health topics. But one hot-button issue he didn’t mention? Climate change. And as new NOAA data out this week demonstrates, climate change is costing us. Climate disasters cost the U.S. at least $91 billion last year, and those disasters are becoming more frequent, according to NOAA.

Washington Post science reporter Sarah Kaplan joins John Dankosky to talk about the science that was—and wasn’t—in the State of the Union, plus other science stories from the week.

