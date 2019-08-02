 02/08/2019

In Trump’s State Of The Union, A Promise To End AIDS—But Silence On Climate Change

7:44 minutes

When President Trump announced his goal of ending HIV transmissions in the U.S. by 2030 in Tuesday’s State of the Union address, he got a standing ovation. But his statement also raised eyebrows. AIDS activists noted that the President disbanded his HIV/AIDS advisory council not long after taking office.

It was one of a few moments in Tuesday’s speech when the President touched on science and health topics. But one hot-button issue he didn’t mention? Climate change. And as new NOAA data out this week demonstrates, climate change is costing us. Climate disasters cost the U.S. at least $91 billion last year, and those disasters are becoming more frequent, according to NOAA.

Washington Post science reporter Sarah Kaplan joins John Dankosky to talk about the science that was—and wasn’t—in the State of the Union, plus other science stories from the week.

Further Reading

  • Read Amy Goldstein’s report in the Washington Post on Trump’s announcement to end HIV/AIDS by the next decade in his State of the Union Address.
  • Read Sarah Kaplan and the team at Washington Post’s coverage of the tolling financial costs of natural disasters in Lumberton, North Carolina.
  • Learn more about how the Earth’s magnetic north pole is mysteriously migrating in the Washington Post.
  • Find out what NASA scientists are trying to do in their last ditch efforts to revive Opportunity on Mars.

Segment Guests

Sarah Kaplan

Sarah Kaplan is a science reporter at the Washington Post in Washington D.C..

More From Guest

Meet the Producers and Host

About Annie Minoff

Annie Minoff is co-host and producer of Undiscovered. She also plays the banjo.

About John Dankosky

John is Executive Editor of the New England News Collaborative. He is also the host of NEXT, a weekly program about New England, and appears weekly on The Wheelhouse, WNPR’s news roundtable program.

