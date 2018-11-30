 11/30/2018

InSight Settles In On Mars

7:19 minutes

Lander arm underneath red martian sky
NASA’s InSight Mars lander’s view of Mars on November 27, 2018. Credit: NASA/JPL

This Monday, Mars fans rejoiced as NASA’s lander Mars InSight successfully parachuted safely onto the large, flat plain of Elysium Planitia. In the days that followed, the lander successfully has deployed its solar panels and begun to unstow its robotic arm. InSight scientists will use images gathered by the lander to evaluate where to position its scientific instruments. The landing also marked the debut of two tiny experimental CubeSats named MarCO, which helped relay data during the landing process.   

Maggie Koerth-Baker, senior science editor for FiveThirtyEight, joins Ira to talk Mars InSight and other stories from the week in science, including  a court battle over frog habitat, what lies beneath Antarctica, and an ion-powered plane.

