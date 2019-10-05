International Shake-Up Over Warming Arctic

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo turned heads this week at a meeting of the Arctic Council. He stated that a warming Arctic, and melting sea ice, would make for “opportunity and abundance” by opening up access to new resources—and new conflicts. The international first convened in 1996 to cooperate on protecting the fragile Arctic environment council, and includes eight Arctic-adjacent nations and representatives of indigenous groups.

Sophie Bushwick, technology editor for Scientific American, explains why it matters that the council was unable to issue a joint declaration prioritizing climate change this week, even as the Arctic continues to warm faster than the rest of the globe. Plus, how children may influence their parents to care about climate change, a new take on plastic that might be easier to recycle, and a tiny T-rex ancestor identified from fossil remains—by the same person who had dug up the remains at the age of 16.

