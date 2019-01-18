 01/18/2019

Antarctic Ice Is Melting—And It’s Melting Faster

Thwaites Glacier in Antarctica. Credit: NASA

Researchers monitoring the condition of the Antarctic ice sheet report that not only is the ice melting, but that the rate of ice loss is increasing rapidly. According to their estimates, around 40 gigatons of ice were lost per year in the 1980s. By the 2010s, that rate of loss had increased to more than 250 gigatons of ice per year. That melting ice has caused sea levels around the world to rise by more than half an inch, the researchers say.

Eric Rignot, climate scientist at the University of California-Irvine and one of the authors of the report, joins Ira to discuss the trends in the ice sheet and what they portend for sea level rise. Plus, SciFri’s Education Director, Ariel Zych, joins the conversation from Antarctica, where she’s preparing to go explore some of the continent’s dry valleys.

Read the report on Antarctic ice loss. [PNAS]

Eric Rignot

Eric Rignot is Chair and Donald Bren Professor of Earth System Science at the University of California, Irvine in Irvine, California.

Ariel Zych

Ariel Zych is Science Friday’s education director. She is a former teacher and scientist who spends her free time making food, watching arthropods, and being outside.

As Science Friday’s director, Charles Bergquist channels the chaos of a live production studio into something sounding like a radio program. Favorite topics include planetary sciences, chemistry, materials, and shiny things with blinking lights.

