Antarctic Ice Is Melting—And It’s Melting Faster

Researchers monitoring the condition of the Antarctic ice sheet report that not only is the ice melting, but that the rate of ice loss is increasing rapidly. According to their estimates, around 40 gigatons of ice were lost per year in the 1980s. By the 2010s, that rate of loss had increased to more than 250 gigatons of ice per year. That melting ice has caused sea levels around the world to rise by more than half an inch, the researchers say.

Eric Rignot, climate scientist at the University of California-Irvine and one of the authors of the report, joins Ira to discuss the trends in the ice sheet and what they portend for sea level rise. Plus, SciFri’s Education Director, Ariel Zych, joins the conversation from Antarctica, where she’s preparing to go explore some of the continent’s dry valleys.

Further Reading

Read the report on Antarctic ice loss. [PNAS]