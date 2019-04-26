The Climate Effects Of A Heated Campaign Season

This story is part of Degrees Of Change, a series that explores the problem of climate change and how we as a planet are adapting to it. Tell us how you or your community are responding to climate change here and help us make our climate change coverage more relevant by completing this short survey.

This week, former Vice President Joe Biden officially announced that he was throwing his hat in the ring for the 2020 presidential election. Biden was active on climate issues as part of the Obama presidency… but now, some analysts expect the new Biden campaign, with a heavy focus on labor groups, to not make climate policy a forefront issue. Scott Waldman, White House reporter with Climatewire and E&E News, joins Ira to talk about how the Biden campaign fits into the presidential campaign landscape on the climate front.

They also talk about other climate-related stories, including how Facebook plans to fact-check hot button issues such as climate change, and the influence of the groups behind that fact-checking process. Plus, they take a look at the status of the White House panel reviewing climate science, and a new study that attempts to put a price tag on the effects of Arctic melting.

