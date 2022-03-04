Recently, the staff of Science Friday came across a tweet that caught our attention, sent out by researcher Dr. Maureen Berg.

hello does anyone know of any animal that has a few butts*? Like, more than 1, but fewer than 100? *generally talking butts as the anus, but I’m open to other interpretations — Dr Maureen Berg (dorito crab) (@MaureenBug) January 20, 2022

Turns out, it was a call to source comic ideas for Invertebrate Butt Week, a celebration of—you guessed it—the butts of invertebrates. “Invertebrates really get the short end of the stick,” says Rosemary Mosco, the creator of the comic series Bird And Moon and #InverteButtWeek organizer. “People are not as excited about them as, say, a majestic whale or a beautiful bird. And I love my birds, but [invertebrates have] such an incredible diversity. So, butts are sort of a cheeky way to access some of that amazing diversity and celebrate it.”

Ah, the beautiful butts of the sea.

A few weeks ago, some twitter folks saw the news about a new marine worm that had 100 or more butts. We decided to collaborate on this comic. My co-conspirators here are @MaureenBug and @americanbeetles. #invertebuttweek pic.twitter.com/SAZI3fqaFM — Rosemary Mosco (Bird And Moon Comics) (@RosemaryMosco) March 1, 2022

Rosemary and other scientists and illustrators teamed up to create #InverteButtWeek, a celebration of the behinds of the backbone-less. “It’s a chance for some people who do science communication to do the silliest thing that they can possibly think of,” says Dr. Ainsley Seago, curator of invertebrate zoology at the Carnegie Museum of Natural History.

With the powers of @spissatella & @RosieRiots‘s science by my side, we present: The Butt Political Spectrum ™ What is A Butt? How do you even define a butt?

Tag yourself I’m Butt Chaotic#InverteButtWeek pic.twitter.com/inLEU9ODWV — franz (@franzanth) March 1, 2022

Science Friday’s Daniel Peterschmidt talks to the organizers of #InverteButtWeek about how it came together, their favorite invertebrate butt facts (like how sea cucumbers have anal teeth), and how you can participate in the celebration.

What Makes A Butt A Butt?

It may come as a shock, but the definition of a butt is not a settled scientific matter. We asked you how you’d define an animal butt and we received some delightful, creative responses.

SciFri producer @dpeterschmidt needs your help:

How would you define an animal butt 🍑? Share it with us below! https://t.co/AQ4wuVemAh — Science Friday (@scifri) March 1, 2022

Kurt R.: “From a developmental biology perspective, the head-to-tail morphology of mammals is defined by a retinoic acid gradient during embryonic cellular differentiation. But I generally think of the butt as the place where poop comes out.”

Elliot V.: “I think for something to truly be a butt, it must include an anus and butt cheeks. If it’s just an anus and no cheeks, a cloaca, or anything else, it’s not a butt.”

Alan K.: “A confluence of legs.”

Jess H.: “The back end of an animal (or anything! cars can have butts! and loaves of bread!), but particularly the region where waste is dispelled.”

Transcript: K.B.: “I’d like to take this opportunity to honor a Tribe Called Quest in my response.” *Song starts playing. K.B. raps:* “What is a butt if it doesn’t excrete? What is a cheek if it doesn’t make a seat?”

Here you go. Bat butts are possible the best butts.https://t.co/PZBZ9oi4OV — Lionel is Socially and Emotionally Distant (@lyledal) March 1, 2022

what is butt if not legs persevering — Kristof Kovacs (@Reiniac) March 1, 2022

Further Reading