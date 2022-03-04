 03/04/2022

From Zero To 100 Butts: The Wild World Of Invertebrate Behinds

8:55 minutes

a sea cucumber on the sea floor, at the center of the frame is its star-shaped anus
Ever wondered what a sea cucumber anus looks like? Now you know. Credit: Shutterstock

Recently, the staff of Science Friday came across a tweet that caught our attention, sent out by researcher Dr. Maureen Berg.

Turns out, it was a call to source comic ideas for Invertebrate Butt Week, a celebration of—you guessed it—the butts of invertebrates. “Invertebrates really get the short end of the stick,” says Rosemary Mosco, the creator of the comic series Bird And Moon and #InverteButtWeek organizer. “People are not as excited about them as, say, a majestic whale or a beautiful bird. And I love my birds, but [invertebrates have] such an incredible diversity. So, butts are sort of a cheeky way to access some of that amazing diversity and celebrate it.” 

Rosemary and other scientists and illustrators teamed up to create #InverteButtWeek, a celebration of the behinds of the backbone-less. “It’s a chance for some people who do science communication to do the silliest thing that they can possibly think of,” says Dr. Ainsley Seago, curator of invertebrate zoology at the Carnegie Museum of Natural History. 

Science Friday’s Daniel Peterschmidt talks to the organizers of #InverteButtWeek about how it came together, their favorite invertebrate butt facts (like how sea cucumbers have anal teeth), and how you can participate in the celebration. 

What Makes A Butt A Butt?

It may come as a shock, but the definition of a butt is not a settled scientific matter. We asked you how you’d define an animal butt and we received some delightful, creative responses.

Kurt R.: “From a developmental biology perspective, the head-to-tail morphology of mammals is defined by a retinoic acid gradient during embryonic cellular differentiation. But I generally think of the butt as the place where poop comes out.”

Elliot V.: “I think for something to truly be a butt, it must include an anus and butt cheeks. If it’s just an anus and no cheeks, a cloaca, or anything else, it’s not a butt.”

Alan K.: “A confluence of legs.”

Jess H.: “The back end of an animal (or anything! cars can have butts! and loaves of bread!), but particularly the region where waste is dispelled.”

Transcript: K.B.: “I’d like to take this opportunity to honor a Tribe Called Quest in my response.” *Song starts playing. K.B. raps:* “What is a butt if it doesn’t excrete? What is a cheek if it doesn’t make a seat?”

Further Reading

Segment Guests

Maureen Berg

Maureen Berg is a researcher at the Joint Genome Institute.

Rosemary Mosco

Rosemary Mosco is a nature cartoonist and science writer, and the creator of ‘Bird and Moon.’

Ainsley Seago

Ainsley Seago is Curator of Invertebrate Zoology at the Carnegie Museum of Natural History in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Franz Anthony

Franz Anthony is a science illustrator and graphic designer based in Indonesia.

Segment Transcript

The transcript for this segment is being processed. It will be posted within one week after the episode airs.

Meet the Producer

About Daniel Peterschmidt

Daniel Peterschmidt is a digital producer and composes music for Science Friday’s podcasts, including Science Diction and Undiscovered. Their D&D character is a clumsy bard named Chip Chap Chopman.

