 08/03/2018

Is Facial Recognition Ready For The Real World?

17:00 minutes

headshots of 28 members of congress with text "Amazon Rekognition; False Matches; 28 current members of congress"
The ACLU’s test used AmazonRekognition to compare images of members of Congress with a database of mugshots. The results included 28 incorrect matches. Credit: ACLU

Facial recognition systems—the type of technology that helps you tag your friends on Facebook—is finding its way offline and into real world environments. Some police departments are using the technology to help identify suspects and companies are marketing face-identifying software to schools to increase security.

But these type of systems are not flawless. A study found that facial recognition algorithms lacked in accuracy when it came to assessing different genders and skin tones. And currently, there are no policies that regulate facial recognition technology.

Technology reporter Natasha Singer and Safiya Noble, author of the book Algorithms of Oppression, talk about what type of questions facial recognition technology brings up for tech creators, policy makers, and the general public.

Segment Guests

Natasha Singer

Natasha Singer is a technology reporter for The New York Times in New York, New York.

More From Guest
Safiya Noble

Safiya Noble is author of Algorithms of Oppression: How Search Engines Reinforce Racism (NYU Press, 2018) and an assistant professor in the Annenberg School of Communication at the University of Southern California in Los Angeles, California.

More From Guest

Meet the Producers

About Alexa Lim

Alexa Lim is a producer for Science Friday. Her favorite stories involve space, sound, and strange animal discoveries.

About Lucy Huang

Lucy Huang is Science Friday’s summer 2018 radio intern. When she’s not covering science stories, she’s busy procrasti-baking.

