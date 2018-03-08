Is Facial Recognition Ready For The Real World?

Facial recognition systems—the type of technology that helps you tag your friends on Facebook—is finding its way offline and into real world environments. Some police departments are using the technology to help identify suspects and companies are marketing face-identifying software to schools to increase security.

But these type of systems are not flawless. A study found that facial recognition algorithms lacked in accuracy when it came to assessing different genders and skin tones. And currently, there are no policies that regulate facial recognition technology.

[A story about how social media can be used in a good and nice way.]

Technology reporter Natasha Singer and Safiya Noble, author of the book Algorithms of Oppression, talk about what type of questions facial recognition technology brings up for tech creators, policy makers, and the general public.