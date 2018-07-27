Tracking Tweets To Forecast Smoky Skies

The Rocky Fire and the Jerusalem Fire scorched nearly 100,000 acres in northern California in July and August of 2015… and when the prevailing winds were right, smoke drifted all the way down into the San Francisco Bay Area.

That’s when locals began tweeting their observations:

My eyes are burning, smelling smoke and I am coughing too…staying inside today #JerusalemFire #RockyFire https://t.co/8peDx3XSgU — Patricia Britton (@geewhizpat) August 15, 2015

Over last 72 hours, ER visits from cough up 90%, other resp. ER visits up 411%, according to Fresno Cty Dept of Public Health #RoughFire — Kerry Klein (@EineKleineKerry) September 11, 2015

Now, scientists at the U.S. Forest Service have analyzed 39,000 tweets like these from the 2015 wildfire season, and found that social media data can be a reliable way to augment existing air quality monitoring data in predicting the extent—and the public health effects—of wildfire smoke.

The researchers presented the findings at a conference in Denmark earlier this month, and study author Sonya Sachdeva joins Science Friday to talk about how tweets can be a useful tool to learn about air quality and people’s perspectives on nearby wildfires.

View some of the images of the wildfires ripping through the West below.