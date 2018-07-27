 07/27/2018

Tracking Tweets To Forecast Smoky Skies

The Rocky Fire and the Jerusalem Fire scorched nearly 100,000 acres in northern California in July and August of 2015… and when the prevailing winds were right, smoke drifted all the way down into the San Francisco Bay Area.

That’s when locals began tweeting their observations:

Now, scientists at the U.S. Forest Service have analyzed 39,000 tweets like these from the 2015 wildfire season, and found that social media data can be a reliable way to augment existing air quality monitoring data in predicting the extent—and the public health effects—of wildfire smoke.

The researchers presented the findings at a conference in Denmark earlier this month, and study author Sonya Sachdeva joins Science Friday to talk about how tweets can be a useful tool to learn about air quality and people’s perspectives on nearby wildfires.

View some of the images of the wildfires ripping through the West below.

large flames from forest fire at the top of a hill
The Rough Fire near Hume Lake in the Sierra National Forest, CA began on July 30, 2015. The fire was caused by lightning. Credit: USFS
photo taken from plane. fire raging in a forest and smoke spewing
The Gasquet Complex Fire in the Six River National Forest in California began on Jul. 31, 2015. The fire was caused by lightning. Credit: USFS
The Thomas Fire in Los Padres National Forest in Ventura, CA, 2017. Photo credit: Kari Greer

Segment Guests

Sonya Sachdeva

Sonya Sachdeva is a research social scientist with the US Forest Service Northern Research Station in Chicago, Illinois.

More From Guest

