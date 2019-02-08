Is Chemical Sunscreen Safe? Scientists Aren’t Sure

Sunscreen has been on the shelves of drugstores since the mid-1940s. And while new kinds of sunscreens have come out, some of the active ingredients in them have yet to be determined as safe and effective. A recent study conducted by the FDA showed that the active ingredients of four commercially available sunscreens were absorbed into the bloodstream—even days after a person stops using it.

Ira talks to Kanade Shinkai, a professor of dermatology at UCSF and editor in chief of the Journal of the American Medical Association Dermatology, about what the next steps are for sunscreen testing and what consumers should do in the meantime.

We asked Shinkai to explain the difference between the two major sunblock options—and what has been tested and not tested. Her responses have been lightly edited.

What are the two major sunblock options?

There are two types of sunscreen: Mineral sunscreen (like zinc oxide, which doesn’t absorb into your skin)—and chemical sunscreen (the common lotion kind which your skin does absorb).

How does mineral sunscreen work—and is it safe?

Mineral sunscreens reflect photons of ultraviolet light from the skin. There are two commonly used forms: zinc oxide and titanium dioxide. When they are used together in a sunscreen formulation, they provide excellent protection of the skin, covering most of the UV A and UV B spectrum. Their ingredients are not absorbed through the skin and they have been tested and deemed safe, or GRASE (Generally Regarded As Safe and Effective) by the FDA.

And what about skin-absorptive chemical sunscreens?

Chemical sunscreens include chemical molecules that absorb UV A, UV B, or both. Examples include oxybenzone, avobenzone, octocrylene, and ecamsule—the four sunscreen ingredients studied in the JAMA research study (and are common in most sunscreens). Because these sun-filtering chemicals often only cover small portions of the UV spectrum, manufacturers use a combination of the different chemicals to provide broad spectrum UV coverage needed to protect skin.

The FDA recently announced that there is insufficient evidence available to designate these four chemicals and eight others as GRASE.

Plus, listen to what Science Friday listeners had to say about what they’ve heard about sunscreen recommendations. You can join the conversation on the Science Friday Voxpop app, available for Android and iPhone.

Transcript: Richard: I’ve been told by dermatologist to use it, use it, use it. I try to use it but I don’t use it that often. I try to just stay covered up as much as I can. Andrew: Recently, I read an article suggesting that sunscreen doesn’t actually block the cancer-causing UV but it does block the UV that causes you to get sunburned. Bill: My understanding is that you need both UV A and UV B protection, probably at least SPF 30 or greater. Although, I’ve been told that anything above that probably doesn’t offer you that much more protection, it’s just hype.

