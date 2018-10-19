Last week’s report from the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change gave us a sobering look at just how long we have before we feel the full—and devastating—impact of a world warmed by 2 degrees Celsius. But then, some good news: On the heels of that report, Exxon Mobil has announced that it is throwing financial support behind a U.S. carbon tax. It’s a big step for one of the world’s largest oil companies to take. But will it be big enough? Umair Irfan, staff writer for Vox joins Ira to explain why Exxon’s commitment to a carbon tax comes with a catch. Plus, a new vaccine shows hope for an ebola crisis that presses on in the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

