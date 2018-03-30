Is There A Cell Phone Link To Cancer? A Definite Maybe

Earlier this spring, the National Toxicology Program, part of the National Institutes of Health, released a draft report on two long-running studies on the potential health effects of cell phone radiation. The researchers found that exposure to high levels of radiofrequency radiation was linked to a slight increase in the incidence of malignant schwannomas, a rare type of tumor, in nerve tissues near the hearts of male rats.

They also found some association with damage to heart tissue in both male and female rats. Mice, however, didn’t have similar effects. The animals were exposed to high levels of radiofrequency radiation for nine hours per day over their entire bodies for up to two years.

This week, a panel of peer reviewers met for three days to discuss the studies and their conclusions, and voted to increase the level of confidence in the findings, saying that there was a clear link between the radiofrequency radiation exposure and the male rat heart tissue tumors. The National Toxicology Program now has to decide whether to accept the panel’s recommendation before the final report is released.

Zoe Schlanger, environment reporter at Quartz, joins Ira to talk about the meeting and the challenges of teasing out health risks from complex data.