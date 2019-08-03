Jet Stream Brings California Rain, But Not Relief

California has been experiencing its wettest winter in decades. That’s all thanks to the jet stream that has mercifully settled itself over the state, dumping more than 15 inches of rain on cities like Los Angeles, a three-fold increase over last year. That’s good news in a state that has chronic water management issues and what feels like only recently recovered from a devastating multi-year drought. The bad news? Researchers say that thanks to climate change and forest management practices, a wet winter like this one will no longer make a difference come next year’s wildfire season.

Valerie Trouet, Associate Professor of Dendrochronology at the University of Arizona joins Ira to discuss the good thing—and the bad thing—about California’s wintertime rain.

Further Reading

Learn more about the study, which appeared in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences.