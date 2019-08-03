 03/08/2019

Jet Stream Brings California Rain, But Not Relief

4:46 minutes

A rainy day in Los Angeles. Credit: Nic Adler/flickr/CC BY-NC-SA 2.0

California has been experiencing its wettest winter in decades. That’s all thanks to the jet stream that has mercifully settled itself over the state, dumping more than 15 inches of rain on cities like Los Angeles, a three-fold increase over last year. That’s good news in a state that has chronic water management issues and what feels like only recently recovered from a devastating multi-year drought. The bad news? Researchers say that thanks to climate change and forest management practices, a wet winter like this one will no longer make a difference come next year’s wildfire season.

Valerie Trouet, Associate Professor of Dendrochronology at the University of Arizona joins Ira to discuss the good thing—and the bad thing—about California’s wintertime rain.

Further Reading

  • Learn more about the study, which appeared in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences. 

Find out what’s happening on Science Friday…on Thursday. Subscribe to our preview newsletter.

Segment Guests

Valerie Trouet

Valerie Trouet is an associate professor of Dendrochronology at the University of Arizona in Tucson, Arizona.

More From Guest

Meet the Producer

About Katie Feather

Katie Feather is an assistant producer for Science Friday and the proud mother of two cats, Charleigh and Sadie.

Explore More

The Recipe for California’s Wildfires? A Wet Winter And A Sweltering Summer

Epic rains and snows quenched California's drought earlier this year. But record summer temperatures and dry, searing winds triggered a devastating wildfire season.

Read More

Is California Ready For The Next Catastrophic Flood?

The worst flood in California history was once thought to be incredibly rare. But new data—and climate change—are changing the equations.

Read More