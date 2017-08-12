 12/08/2017

The Recipe for California’s Wildfires? A Wet Winter And A Sweltering Summer

In this image, captured by NASA’s Terra satellite, plumes of smoke spew from hot spots, where the fires blaze in California. Credit: NASA

Southern California’s cities are under siege by out-of-control wildfires ripping through hillsides and housing developments. The blazes in Los Angeles and Ventura counties have forced more than 200,000 people from their homes, destroyed hundreds of buildings, and threatened thousands more. The current fires, along with the catastrophic wildfires earlier this year in Sonoma, add up to make 2017 California’s worst year on record for wildfire.

Hugh Safford, a regional ecologist for the U.S. Forest Service’s Pacific Southwest Region, talks about the ingredients that triggered this year’s devastating wildfire season up and down the state—and discusses why restoring native chaparral will be important after the burns.

And Joe Cahill, a botanist and executive director of the Ventura Botanical Gardens, says the chaparral scrublands in the garden have “burned totally to the ground.” He talks about the garden’s destruction in the Thomas fire, and whether some fire-adapted species may be able to survive. 

View photos of before and after the wildfires ripped through the Gardens below.

The Ventura Botanical Gardens, before the wildfires. Credit: Phil Ranger
The burned Ventura Botanical Gardens, taken on Dec. 7. Credit: Joe Cahill
Another view of the Ventura Botanical Gardens before the fires. Credit: Phil Ranger
Another view of the burned Ventura Botanical Gardens, taken Dec. 7. Credit: Joe Cahill

