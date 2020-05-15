 05/15/2020

Koji: The Mold You Want In Your Kitchen

16:49 minutes

three pastes on spoons, one is a orange-red, the middle is brown and grainy, the third is a yellow-mustard color
Amino pastes, made with koji. Credit: Andrew Wang

When chef Jeremy Umansky grows a batch of Aspergillus oryzae, a cultured mold also known as koji, in a tray of rice, he says he’s “bewitched” by its fluffy white texture and tantalizing floral smells. When professional mechanical engineer and koji hobbyist Rich Shih thinks about the versatility of koji, from traditional Japanese sake to cured meats, he says, “It blows my mind.”

Koji-inoculated starches are crucial in centuries-old Asian foods like soy sauce and miso—and, now, inspiring new and creative twists from modern culinary minds.

And Shih and Umansky, the two food fanatics, have written a new book describing the near-magical workings of the fungus, which, like other molds, uses enzymes to break starches, fats, and proteins down into food for itself. It just so happens that, in the process, it’s making our food tastier. (Check out a recipe for amazake, the foundation of sake and rice-based drinks, in an excerpt of Shih and Umansky’s book Koji Alchemy.)

You can grow koji on grains, vegetables, and other starchy foods, and make sauces, pastes, alcohols, and vinegars. Even cure meats. Umansky and Shih say the possibilities are endless—and they have the koji pastrami and umami popcorn to prove it.

popcorn covered in white fuzzy mold
Popcorn Koji. Credit: Andrew Wang
a close up of tiny beads attached to long white strands. they are the fruiting bodies of the mold
Koji spores on the popcorn. Credit: Andrew Wang
ginger, a root vegetable, and collard greens
Kojizuke. Credit: Andrew Wang
white cloth around some light brown cheese
Ricotta Miso Cheese. Credit: Claudia Mak
three slices of meat. one is raw and plain, the second is raw and dusting with white powder and brown mold, the third is raw but the seasoning is rubbed in
Meat coating, with koji. Credit: Peter Larson

Further Reading

Segment Guests

Rich Shih

Rich Shih is an exhibit engineer at the Museum of Food and Drink and co-author of Koji Alchemy: Rediscovering the Magic of Mold-Based Fermentation (Chelsea Green, 2020). He’s based in New York, New York.

Jeremy Umansky

Jeremy Umansky is co-owner and co-chef of the Larder Delicatessen and Bakery, and co-author of Koji Alchemy: Rediscovering the Magic of Mold-Based Fermentation (Chelsea Green, 2020). He’s based in Cleveland, Ohio.

