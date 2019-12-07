World-Class Tips For The Home Fermenter

If you’ve ever tried brewing your own beer or raising your own sourdough, then you’ve been acquainted with the process of fermentation. You also know that it’s not easy to get right. How do you control the growth of mold, yeast, or bacteria such that it creates a savory and delicious new flavor, and not a putrid mess on your kitchen counter? But, if you have the patience for trial and error (as well as a bit of luck), you now can seek the wisdom of world-class fermentation experts.

David Zilber is Director of Fermentation at Noma, currently rated the second best restaurant in the world by the World’s 50 Best list. Noma has distinguished itself as a creative leader in fermented food, experimenting with dishes like lacto-fermented fruits and vegetables. And Zilber, along with Noma co-owner René Redzepi, tell their fermentation secrets and story of their “accidental success” in the new book The Noma Guide to Fermentation. So, once you’ve mastered beer and bread, why not try fermenting blueberries? Your taste buds will thank you.

