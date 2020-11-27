When chef Jeremy Umansky grows a batch of Aspergillus oryzae, a cultured mold also known as koji, in a tray of rice, he says he’s “bewitched” by its fluffy white texture and tantalizing floral smells. When professional mechanical engineer and koji hobbyist Rich Shih thinks about the versatility of koji, from traditional Japanese sake to cured meats, he says, “It blows my mind.”

Koji-inoculated starches are crucial in centuries-old Asian foods like soy sauce and miso—and, now, inspiring new and creative twists from modern culinary minds.

And Shih and Umansky, the two food fanatics, have written a new book describing the near-magical workings of the fungus, which, like other molds, uses enzymes to break starches, fats, and proteins down into food for itself. It just so happens that, in the process, it’s making our food tastier. (Check out a recipe for amazake, the foundation of sake and rice-based drinks, in an excerpt of Shih and Umansky’s book Koji Alchemy.)

You can grow koji on grains, vegetables, and other starchy foods, and make sauces, pastes, alcohols, and vinegars. Even cure meats. Umansky and Shih say the possibilities are endless—and they have the koji pastrami and umami popcorn to prove it.

A Koji Thanksgiving With Rich Shih And Jeremy Urmansky

Are you ready to bring the culinary world of koji into your kitchen? Urmansky and Shih have even more ideas for how you can harness this useful mold to enhance recipes and make use of your food scraps.

“You can take what some people consider a waste product and bring that to life with these microbes,” Rich Shih tells SciFri over the phone. “You can change the level of nutrition and preserve it for a period of time.”

SciFri caught up with Urmansky and Shih this November to get their favorite koji-inspired holiday dishes and leftover recipes—from turkey amino spreads to cranberry sauce amazake to soy sauce-infused whipped cream.

Leftover Turkey Soup Amino Spread

One of the dishes Urmansky makes all the time at Larder Delicatessen and Bakery in Cleveland is his signature matzo ball soup. After he makes the chicken stock for the soup, he’s left with flavor-soaked bones and vegetables. Some people compost the remains, but most just throw it away, he says. Instead, Urmansky takes all the steeped leftovers—even some of the smaller bones—grinds them, and mixes in koji and salt. What you get is a meaty, sumptuous amino paste.

“We call it Jewish penicillin,” Urmansky says. You can use the amino paste as an instant soup base or as a rub for a roasted whole chicken. “I like it with cream cheese as a spread, kind of like rillettes.”

The liquid that forms on the top of the paste can be like a soy sauce or tamari, but full of rich, meaty flavor. You can sauté with it or drizzle some over roasted vegetables. Plus, the paste has a good shelf life. You can apply this method with other types of soup leftovers—including the soup that many people make with leftover Thanksgiving turkey bones, he says.

“Being able to take these turkey leftovers and transform them in this way is pretty simple and straightforward,” he says.

Miso Stuffing

You can also make amino pastes and sauces, like a soy sauce or miso, with leftover stuffing. Stuffing is packed with carbohydrates that the mold loves to munch on, Urmansky explains. Sprinkle some spores on your stuffing, and let the koji grow, he says. Add some salt to create the amino paste, or add a little water to get more of a sauce. “Then whenever you get a little craving for stuffing, you can just add its concentrated flavor [as a paste] to something and not have to worry about cooking a huge batch of it or having to deal with the leftovers,” he says. “You can enjoy it for months or potentially even years to come.”

Cranberry Amazake

When it comes to cranberry sauce (a highly divisive Thanksgiving side dish), many might slowly graze away at the tub of the leftovers by spreading a little on a sandwich or spooning some on top of yogurt. But Urmansky proposes a different use: make amazake.

“Take your cranberry sauce, mix it with some koji rice and a little bit of water, and you have an amazake,” he says. Your bright red side dish is now transformed into a delectable sweet porridge. The porridge is infused with the cranberry, or (depending on how you prepare your cranberry sauce) a hint of orange or apple or other fruits and spices. “That would just be good in various sweet applications. Spoon some over fresh fruit or top a crème brûlée with it.” Read a full step-by-step guide to making sweet and sour amazake in this excerpt of Koji Alchemy by Shih and Urmanksy.

You can even go a step further and make sake, Urmansky says. All you need is some yeast to ferment the amazake into the rice-based alcohol. “If fermented from the Friday after Thanksgiving until the day before Christmas, you could end up with a nice bottle of booze to give somebody.”

Cranberry Miso Chutney

You might not be quite ready to grow your own koji at home, and that’s OK. That doesn’t mean you still can’t experiment with the flavors, says Shih. Koji-made products are easily found at many local markets—stock up on some soy sauce, gochujang, miso, or any fermented soybean paste.

“There are all kinds of products that are made with koji that people can play around with,” Shih says. “You can easily take your cranberry sauce, cook it with a little bit of miso, chop up some apples and add some onions and make it into a sort of chutney—convert things into something that’s savory and sweet at the same time.”

Shih also recommends adding a dash of gochujang to some butter to add an acidic, spicy kick to your spread. Many koji products can also be great substitutions in recipes. Urmansky says that you can use rice vinegar instead of apple cider vinegar or balsamic vinegar, for instance. Any recipe that calls for white wine can be swapped with sake, too, he says.

“Try using sake because the natural flavor of koji has this sweet, floral fruitiness that you get when it’s just growing on the rice or beans or food substrate,” he says. “That flavor is most apparent in the alcohols made from koji. So if you want to get like this really cool, floral, fruity, sweet flavor and aroma, go ahead and swap out white wine for sake in a recipe.”

Soy Sauce Whipped Cream

“We can always talk about soy sauce, because pretty much everybody in the world can get soy sauce,” says Shih. While you might typically put it in your savory dishes, try mixing it into your dessert recipes, he says. “Try putting a little in some whipped cream, or add it to your filling for an apple pie, or into a streusel,” Shih says. You can even splash some into an old fashioned, he says.

“You add this little touch of something that you don’t know quite why you like it, but it’s just that quality that really brightens up that level of flavor,” he says. “Really nothing else is able to amplify in that fashion.”

Note: From a food safety standpoint working with koji to make amino pastes, amino sauces, shio koji or amazake is no different than making sauerkraut or kimchi. Keep your hands, utensils, ingredients, and work surfaces clean and, as with any fermented food, use the prescribed amount of salt if called for, which allows beneficial microbes to thrive and helps keep pathogens away.

Further Reading

