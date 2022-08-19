When Trapping Invasive Bugs Is Science Homework

The spotted lanternfly, an invasive species, was first introduced to the U.S. in Pennsylvania, around 2014. Since then, it has spread aggressively, and has now been spotted in 11 states. The bug is pretty—adult spotted lanternflies are about an inch long, and feature striking spotted forewings and a flashy red patch on the hindwings. But they are also very hungry, and pose a significant threat to agricultural crops, including grapevines.

Many control efforts have focused on either stomping the insects on sight, or on spotting and destroying the egg masses that the lanternflies lay in the fall. However, researchers have been developing trapping techniques for the bugs as well. One, involving a sticky band looped around a tree, is effective—but can also snare other insects and even birds. Experts at the Penn State Extension have come up with a new style of circle trap for lanternflies, based upon an existing trap for pecan weevils. Now, STEM educators at Rutgers University are using that design as the starting point for an engineering design challenge, asking K-12 teachers and students to come up with improvements to the design.

The students are given basic information about the spotted lanternfly, its life stages, preferred foods and habitat, and its behavior. They’re then introduced to design principles and materials that they can use to prototype, build, and test traps. Dr. Brielle Kociolek, the iSTEM coordinator at the Rutgers University Center for Mathematics, Science, and Computer Education in Piscataway, New Jersey, joins Ira to talk about the program, and share some of the students’ innovations.

