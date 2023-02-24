 02/24/2023

Appreciating The Brilliance Of Benjamin Banneker

17:03 minutes

A stamp that reads "Benjamin Banneker, Black Heritage USA 15 cents." In the middle is an illustrated bust portrait of Benjamin Banneker and in the foreground a full body portrait of banneker with a surveying tool.
A US stamp from 1980 dedicated to Black heritage, featuring Benjamin Banneker. Credit: Shutterstock

Benjamin Banneker was a free Black man born in 1731, over a century before slavery was abolished in his home state of Maryland. Today, Banneker is perhaps best known for his role in drawing the original borders of Washington, DC.

But he was also an accomplished naturalist and polymath. He was among the first to document the cicada’s 17-year life cycle. Banneker also taught himself astronomy and math, and published one of the country’s first almanacs.

Guest host Regina Barber talks with Dr. Janet Barber, an independent researcher, writer, and social scientist (with no relation to Regina), and Dr. Asamoah Nkwanta department chair and professor of mathematics at Morgan State University, based in Baltimore, Maryland, about Benjamin Banneker’s life and scientific legacy.

Segment Guests

Janet Barber

Dr. Janet Barber is an independent researcher, writer, and social scientist.

Asamoah Nkwanta

Dr. Asamoah Nkwanta is department chair and professor of Mathematics at Morgan State University in Baltimore, Maryland.

Segment Transcript

The transcript is being processed. It will be available the week after the segment airs.

Meet the Producers and Host

About Shoshannah Buxbaum

Shoshannah Buxbaum is a producer for Science Friday. She’s particularly drawn to stories about health, psychology, and the environment. She’s a proud New Jersey native and will happily share her opinions on why the state is deserving of a little more love.

About Regina G. Barber

Regina G. Barber is a scientist in residence at Short Wave, from NPR.

