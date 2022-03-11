What We’re Learning About Long COVID Symptoms And Their Causes
26:12 minutes
If you’d like to participate in long COVID research, take this survey from the Patient-Led Research Collaborative.
Over the two years of the COVID-19 pandemic, one topic has been on many people’s minds: long COVID. Some people with COVID-19 have symptoms that last for weeks, months, and sometimes even years after their initial infection.
Long COVID affects people in different ways. Some report debilitating fatigue or a persistent brain fog that makes it hard to concentrate. And for many long haulers, their ability to exercise and or perform simple daily tasks remains severely limited.
Are you struggling with long COVID? Here are resources our guests recommend:
There’s still a lot that we don’t understand about the underlying causes of these symptoms. No one knows why some people develop long COVID, while others don’t. But over the last two years, researchers have slowly accumulated more knowledge about the drivers of long COVID, and how to best treat it.
Ira speaks with two people intimately familiar with long COVID: Dr. David Putrino, director of rehabilitation innovation at Mount Sinai Health System in New York, New York, and Hannah Davis, co-founder of the Patient-Led Research Collaborative based in Brooklyn, New York.
Hannah Davis is co-founder of the Patient-Led Research Collaborative in Brooklyn, New York.
David Putrino is the director of Rehabilitation Innovation at Mount Sinai Health System in New York, New York.
