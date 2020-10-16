Months Into The Pandemic, Illness Lingers For Some Declared Virus-Free

This story is part of Science Friday’s coverage on the novel coronavirus, the agent of the disease COVID-19. Listen to experts discuss the spread, outbreak response, and treatment.

As the pandemic extends into the fall of 2020, what do we know about the long-term effects of the virus on people who have been infected with COVID-19? Some people report experiencing a variety of seemingly unrelated symptoms, including brain fog, fatigue, heart, lung, and gut problems—many months after being declared virus-free. In the absence of a clear diagnosis from the medical community, people with the condition have themselves named it “Long COVID.”

Sophie Bushwick, technology editor for Scientific American joins Ira to discuss how Long COVID sufferers are finding solidarity on social medical and online forums, and are calling for the scientific community to study it further. Plus, what we know about the first U.S. case of coronavirus reinfection and how to stay safe from COVID-19 when heading to the polls.

*Editor’s Note 10/16/2020: In the broadcast, U.S. Senate candidate Barbara Bollier’s name was incorrectly pronounced. We regret the error.