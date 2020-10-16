October 16, 2020

Nobel Prize-winning astrophysicist Andrea Ghez on her decades of peering at the center of our galaxy—and the supermassive black hole she found there. Plus, a WWII shipwreck teaming with microbial life. And the SciFri Book Club tackles chicanafuturism.

The Monster At The Heart Of The Milky Way

Nobel Prize-winning astrophysicist Andrea Ghez on her decades of peering at the center of our galaxy—and the supermassive black hole she found there.

They Burned All Their Ships

