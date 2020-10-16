October 16, 2020

featured segment
The Monster At The Heart Of The Milky Way
Nobel Prize-winning astrophysicist Andrea Ghez on her decades of peering at the center of our galaxy—and the supermassive black hole she found there.
Heard on the Air
12:07
Months Into The Pandemic, Illness Lingers For Some Declared Virus-Free
Sophie Bushwick talks “Long COVID,” reinfection, and how to stay safe from the virus when going to the polls.
16:58
The Monster At The Heart Of The Milky Way
Nobel Prize-winning astrophysicist Andrea Ghez on her decades of peering at the center of our galaxy—and the supermassive black hole she found there.
17:03
The Marvelous Microbiome Of Shipwrecks
Off North Carolina’s coast, a World War II wreck is teaming with microbial life.
12:07
Across The Country, A Spike In Coronavirus Cases
From Wyoming to Wisconsin, COVID-19 cases are on the rise.
17:07
Science Friday Book Club: Conjuring An Alternate History Of Colonization
This week, SciFri Book Club discusses Alberto Yáñez’s short story ‘Burn the Ships,’ and how a story about the past can still be science fiction.
17:05
Blockchain And Big Tech In China’s Countryside
Big tech companies in China are revitalizing rural areas with blockchain chicken farms and e-commerce villages.