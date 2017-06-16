Love And War In The World Of The Cephalopod
15:57 minutes
The fourth annual Cephalopod Week—the celebration of all things tentacled—kicks off today. Digital managing editor Brandon Echter gives us a preview of all of the the videos, online activities, and live events that will happen during the cephaloparty. Brandon also takes us into the lab of two cephalopod researchers: “octopus matchmaker” Richard Ross, who’s breeding the lesser Pacific striped octopus to study the life cycle of the poorly understood species; and Elizabeth Shea, curator of mollusks at the Delaware Museum of Natural History, who’s using math to determine the global population of the elusive giant squid.
Plus, you may know that cephalopods use camouflage, mimicry, and ink squirts to make a slick getaway from predators or to capture prey. But have you heard of the “passing cloud” or the “fish slap”? Octopus researcher Jean Alupay describes these lesser-known octopus behaviors.
Videos courtesy of University of Southern California
Jean Alupay is a Postdoctoral Research Associate at the University of Southern California in Los Angeles, California.
Brandon Echter is Science Friday’s digital managing editor. He loves space, sloths, and cephalopods, and his aesthetic is “cultivated schlub.”
Alexa Lim is a producer for Science Friday. Her favorite stories involve space, sound, and strange animal discoveries.