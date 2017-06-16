Love And War In The World Of The Cephalopod

The fourth annual Cephalopod Week—the celebration of all things tentacled—kicks off today. Digital managing editor Brandon Echter gives us a preview of all of the the videos, online activities, and live events that will happen during the cephaloparty. Brandon also takes us into the lab of two cephalopod researchers: “octopus matchmaker” Richard Ross, who’s breeding the lesser Pacific striped octopus to study the life cycle of the poorly understood species; and Elizabeth Shea, curator of mollusks at the Delaware Museum of Natural History, who’s using math to determine the global population of the elusive giant squid.

[Squids on screen: The SciFri Cephalopod Movie Night is back!]

Plus, you may know that cephalopods use camouflage, mimicry, and ink squirts to make a slick getaway from predators or to capture prey. But have you heard of the “passing cloud” or the “fish slap”? Octopus researcher Jean Alupay describes these lesser-known octopus behaviors.

Videos courtesy of University of Southern California