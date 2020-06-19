A NASA Rover Is Catching A Private Ride To The Moon

Last week, NASA announced that it had signed a $199.5 million contract with the private company Astrobotic to deliver NASA’s VIPER rover to the moon in 2023. The company will be responsible for the rover for getting the rover from Earth into space, up until the moment the rover rolls onto the lunar surface near the moon’s south pole. The rover is designed to explore for water and other resources—especially the large stores of water ice that scientists suspect may be frozen in lunar polar regions.

The golf-cart-sized rover will ride Astrobotic’s lander named “Griffin.” The lander will be a single-stage spacecraft—once Griffin is launched via a commercial rocket service, the craft will detach and proceed to the moon in one unit, rather than the multiple modules approach used by the Apollo program. As soon as next year, Astrobotic plans to launch ‘Peregrine,’ a smaller version of the lander—with the larger Griffin lander slated for 2023.

Astrobotic CEO John Thornton says that the company is just a delivery service for NASA’s science mission, but they are eagerly awaiting the data from the VIPER rover. If water does exist in an easily-recoverable form on the lunar surface, it could be potentially useful for rocket propellant, or other commercial uses.

Thornton joins Ira to talk about the challenges of building a new lunar lander, and the increasing involvement of commercial industry in the U.S. space program.

