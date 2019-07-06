Making Cancer Drugs Available For A Wider Pool Of Patients

For patients whose cancer has metastasis, the options can be limited. While new drugs are being developed, they are often only approved for a specific subset or stage of cancer—sometimes even a specific age group. However, researchers are looking to expand on a pool of patients that can get these new drugs.

Dr. Sara Hurvitz, the director of the Breast Cancer Research Program at UCLA, joins Ira to talk about how a drug that was approved for breast cancer in postmenopausal women may soon be available for younger patients.

Also joining Ira is Dr. Neeraj Agarwal, the director of the Genitourinary Oncology Program, to talk about a new treatment option for patients with metastatic prostate cancer.

Further Reading

Read the study on the drug ribociclib, which may soon be available to younger patients with breast cancer published in The New England Journal of Medicine.

See the full study of the clinical trial of the new drug for men with advanced prostate cancer in The New England Journal of Medicine.

Learn more about breast cancer treatment therapies in the New York Times.