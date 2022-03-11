Searching For Life On The Red Planet Prompts Deeper Questions
This story is a part of our spring Book Club conversation about ‘The Sirens of Mars: Searching for Life on Another World.’ Join our online community space, record a voice message on the Science Friday VoxPop app, and read along with our lineup of discussion questions, live zoom events, and more.
As rovers like Perseverance and Curiosity roam the surface of Mars in search of signs of past life, SciFri producer Christie Taylor asks scientists and science-fiction podcasters Mike Wong and Moiya McTier, “How do you define ‘life’ anyway?”
Plus, how to find habitable exoplanets, the case for Europa as a source of more interesting organisms than Mars, and why Star Trek’s hive mind alien, the Borg, is a good example of an alternate way of being alive.
Moiya McTier is an astronomer, folklorist and host of “Exolore” in New York, New York.
Mike L. Wong is a postdoctoral fellow in the Carnegie Institution for Science Earth and Planets Laboratory, and host of “Strange New Worlds”. He’s based in Washington, D.C.
