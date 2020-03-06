Could A “Marsquake” Knock Down Your House?
12:05 minutes
On April 6, 2019, NASA’s InSight Mars lander recorded a sound researchers had been waiting to hear for months. To the untrained listener, it may sound like someone had turned up the volume on the hum of Martian wind. But NASA researchers could hear the likely first “marsquake” recorded by the mission.
NASA’s InSight carries a suite of instruments to help study what’s happening deep within the Martian surface, including an ultra-sensitive seismometer (SEIS) for detecting suspected quakes on Mars. Now closing in on the end of it’s two-year primary mission, NASA scientists are studying the seismic data they’ve collected so far, comparing it to the well-known tectonic activity of Earth, and mapping out what to explore from here. Does Mars have tectonic plates? And if a house were built on the surface of the red planet, could it withstand a marsquake? Deputy principal investigator Suzanne Smrekar joins Ira to answer our pressing marsquake questions.
Suzanne Smrekar is Deputy Principal Investigator for the NASA Mars InSight Mission. She’s based at the Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Pasadena, California.
Katie Feather is an associate producer for Science Friday and the proud mother of two cats, Charleigh and Sadie.
Ira Flatow is the host and executive producer of Science Friday. His green thumb has revived many an office plant at death’s door.