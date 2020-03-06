 03/06/2020

Could A “Marsquake” Knock Down Your House?

12:05 minutes

a satellite image of bluish looking earth on mars
The two largest quakes detected by NASA’s InSight appear to have originated in a region of Mars called Cerberus Fossae. Scientists previously spotted signs of tectonic activity here, including landslides. This image was taken by the HiRISE camera on NASA’s Mars Reconnaisance Orbiter. Credit: NASA/JPL-Caltech/University of Arizona

On April 6, 2019, NASA’s InSight Mars lander recorded a sound researchers had been waiting to hear for months. To the untrained listener, it may sound like someone had turned up the volume on the hum of Martian wind. But NASA researchers could hear the likely first “marsquake” recorded by the mission.

NASA’s InSight carries a suite of instruments to help study what’s happening deep within the Martian surface, including an ultra-sensitive seismometer (SEIS) for detecting suspected quakes on Mars. Now closing in on the end of it’s two-year primary mission, NASA scientists are studying the seismic data they’ve collected so far, comparing it to the well-known tectonic activity of Earth, and mapping out what to explore from here. Does Mars have tectonic plates? And if a house were built on the surface of the red planet, could it withstand a marsquake? Deputy principal investigator Suzanne Smrekar joins Ira to answer our pressing marsquake questions.

Segment Guests

Suzanne Smrekar

Suzanne Smrekar is Deputy Principal Investigator for the NASA Mars InSight Mission. She’s based at the Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Pasadena, California.

More From Guest

Meet the Producers and Host

About Katie Feather

Katie Feather is an associate producer for Science Friday and the proud mother of two cats, Charleigh and Sadie.

About Ira Flatow

Ira Flatow is the host and executive producer of Science FridayHis green thumb has revived many an office plant at death’s door.

