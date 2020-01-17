 01/17/2020

The Math Behind Big Decision Making

What does it mean for your health if a cancer screening is 90% accurate? Or when a lawyer says there’s a 99% chance a defendant is guilty? We encounter numbers in our everyday lives that can influence how we make big decisions, but what do these numbers really tell us? 

In his book The Math of Life and Death: 7 Mathematical Principles That Shape Our Lives, mathematical biologist Kit Yates says “mathematics, at its most fundamental, is pattern. Every time you look at the world you are building your own model of the patterns you observe… With every new experience, every piece of sensory information, the models you’ve made of your environment are refined, reconfigured, and rendered ever more detailed and complex.”

He joins Ira to talk about the hidden math principles that are used in medicine, law, and in the media and how the numbers can be misused and correctly interpreted.

Read an excerpt of Yates’ new book!

Segment Guests

Kit Yates

Kit Yates is author of The Math of Life and Death: 7 Mathematical Principles That Shape Our Lives (Scribner, 2020), a senior lecturer in Mathematical Science, and co-director of the Center for Mathematical Biology at the University of Bath in Bath, England.

Meet the Producers and Host

About Alexa Lim

Alexa Lim is a producer for Science Friday. Her favorite stories involve space, sound, and strange animal discoveries.

About Ira Flatow

Ira Flatow is the host and executive producer of Science FridayHis green thumb has revived many an office plant at death’s door.

