The Math Behind Big Decision Making

What does it mean for your health if a cancer screening is 90% accurate? Or when a lawyer says there’s a 99% chance a defendant is guilty? We encounter numbers in our everyday lives that can influence how we make big decisions, but what do these numbers really tell us?

In his book The Math of Life and Death: 7 Mathematical Principles That Shape Our Lives, mathematical biologist Kit Yates says “mathematics, at its most fundamental, is pattern. Every time you look at the world you are building your own model of the patterns you observe… With every new experience, every piece of sensory information, the models you’ve made of your environment are refined, reconfigured, and rendered ever more detailed and complex.”

He joins Ira to talk about the hidden math principles that are used in medicine, law, and in the media and how the numbers can be misused and correctly interpreted.

